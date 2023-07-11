Delhi BJP protests against AAP govt

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Monday protested near the AAP office at DDU Marg here against the inconvenience caused to people due to extensive waterlogging on several roads and stretches across the city.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged a “scam” in desilting of drains in the city.

“It is clear that the drains have not been cleaned and the budget for the same has been misappropriated as roads, colonies and markets in the city are submerged,” he said.

Sachdeva, addressing the protesters, also attacked AAP convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for doing political campaigning while the city was battling massive waterlogging and traffic mess.

“Yesterday when Delhi was struggling with waterlogging, Kejriwal was campaigning in Haryana’s Panchkula. He should be ashamed for making people face traffic jams and waterlogging. I had not witnessed

such a mess in Delhi before....as is visible across the city

in the last two days,” he claimed.

The national Capital witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday.

The city received an additional 107 mm rainfall in the subsequent 24 hours, exacerbating the situation.

The BJP protesters trying to march from ITO towards the AAP office were stopped at a barricade by the Delhi Police. Those trying to cross the barricade were detained by the security personnel. The Delhi BJP chief said the city is submerged with the AAP running the government and controlling the MCD.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also hit out at the Kejriwal government and demanded a high level probe into alleged corruption in desilting of drains. “The BJP demands that there should be a high-level inquiry into misappropriation of Rs 3,000 crore fund for desilting of drains,” he said.