Delhi BJP organises Sindoor Yatra in CP

New Delhi: Scores of women participated in the BJP’s ‘Sindoor Yatra’ in central Delhi’s Connaught Place on Monday, to laud the armed forces’ recent incursions into Pakistan and destruction of terror camps there. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, former Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva participated in the march organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha.

The march was taken out amid heavy security and to the background of songs ‘Mera Rang De Basanti Chola’ and ‘Meri Jaan Tiranga Hai’.

“Operation Sindoor is our nation’s symbol and commitment. It is not a mission but a message to terrorists that if you cast an evil eye towards our daughters, the Indian armed forces will be there to protect them. We bow down to those women whose husbands and sons are safeguarding our borders and ensuring our safety. We bow down to the armed forces. Our Prime Minister took a vow that he won’t let the country break or kowtow,” Irani told reporters. Gupta said that through Operation Sindoor, the armed forces protected the dignity of women of this country.

“The terrorists were given a befitting reply, and we bow down in front of them. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts,” she said.

The Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early on May 7 at nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Muridke base. The strikes were carried out under Operation Sindoor, two weeks after the execution-style killing of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and

Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated during the operation, according to the Indian military.