Delhi BJP MPs meet Khattar

New Delhi: Delhi BJP MPs met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday to push for the implementation of key development projects and presented a roadmap to transform the Capital into a world-class city. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, BJP MPs highlighted key proposals, including expanding metro connectivity, implementing NaMo Bharat corridors, and expediting housing projects for slum dwellers.

Yogendra Chandolia emphasised the demand for establishing an education hub and a world-class stadium in Narela.

Manoj Tiwari underscored the need for metro connectivity to Central Vista to benefit thousands of employees and visitors.

“We have requested metro connectivity to Central Vista to facilitate thousands of employees and visitors. Additionally, proposals include connecting Delhi Airport, Dwarka, and Gurugram, along with enhancing connectivity from Delhi Airport to Terminal-1. The extension of the Tughlakabad metro line to Kalindi Kunj and Jaitpur was also suggested,” the statement said. Harsh Malhotra advocated accelerating NaMo Bharat and fast-track corridors, saying, “These projects will revolutionise commute for the public, making travel smoother and more efficient.”

Kamaljeet Sehrawat urged the government to expedite the ‘In-situ Housing Scheme’ to improve the living conditions for slum dwellers. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri called for including more slum areas under the scheme to uplift the quality of life. The MPs also discussed strategies to decongest the capital and address the rising pollution levels, urging the central government to prioritise these issues. Proposals for developing fast corridors connecting Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Jewar Airport were presented, aiming to establish world-class infrastructure and ensure a balanced growth in the NCR region, the statement said.

The MPs called for immediate action on ongoing projects in areas like Dilshad Garden, Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura, Govindpuri, and Navjeevan Camp, which they said are crucial for improving urban living standards. The BJP MPs said that the central government’s initiatives are already transforming Delhi.