Delhi BJP MLAs meet party president Nadda

New Delhi: Many newly-elected Delhi BJP MLAs met party’s national president J P Nadda on Tuesday in what was described as a courtesy

meeting amid continuing suspense over who will be the next chief minister.

Several MLAs said after the meeting that no discussion over the legislature party meeting or likely chief ministerial choices occurred in the meeting.

As they had been wanting to meet Nadda following the party’s big win over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

in the Delhi Assembly polls,

they were asked to see him at his office in the Parliament building, the MLAs said.

The legislature party is likely to meet after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his visit to France and the US. Ending its over 26 years spell out of power, the BJP won 48 seats in the elections to the 70-member Assembly, relegating the AAP to a distant second with 22 seats.