Delhi BJP Minority Morcha hosts Iftar gathering

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP Minority Morcha organised a grand Iftar event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, bringing together political leaders, athletes, and community representatives in a spirit of unity and devotion during the holy month of Ramadan.

The event saw the presence of Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Minority Morcha’s National President Jamal Siddiqui, Minister Ashish Sood, and Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad. Former Union Ministers Shahnawaz Hussain and Dr. Harsh Vardhan, international Kho Kho player Nasreen Sheikh, and former Vice Chairman of the National Minority Commission Atif Rasheed were also in attendance. Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal and Minority Morcha in-charge Qari Mohammad Haroon participated alongside many Rozedars, marking the significance of the occasion.

Leaders took the opportunity to extend warm Ramadan greetings and emphasised the values of peace, devotion, and togetherness that the month represents. Delhi BJP Minority Morcha President Anees Abbasi highlighted the spiritual essence of Ramadan, stating that it is a time for prayer, reflection, and strengthening communal bonds. “Through this Roza Iftar, we not only celebrate the holy month but also pray for a prosperous Delhi, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision,” he said.

The event witnessed participation from several office bearers and party workers, reinforcing the message of inclusivity and collective well-being.