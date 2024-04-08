Delhi BJP launches ‘Sharab se Sheeshmahal’ campaign against AAP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) initiated the ‘Sharab se Sheeshmahal’ campaign at Connaught Place on Sunday, spearheaded by Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva and co-in-charge, Alka Gurjar



The campaign witnessed active participation from various organisational fronts of the party, including the Youth Front, Womens’ Front, Purvanchal Front, OBC Front, Minority Front, Tribal Front, and Scheduled Caste Front.

A scaled-down model of Sheesh Mahal, the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was prominently displayed outside Palika Market Main Gate, with models of alcohol bottles featuring pictures of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

Sachdeva, while addressing the assembled party workers, said, “The journey from Sharab se Sheeshmahal is a testimony to how Arvind Kejriwal has plundered the people of Delhi. Kejriwal indulged in the alcohol policy scandal to raise election funds and blatantly violated urban art regulations, municipal laws, and environmental regulations to build his palatial mansion. Today, the people of Delhi cannot even cut a branch of a tree in their homes, but Arvind Kejriwal has cut hundreds of trees for his palace.

Even the Punjab Police is now deployed in his security, while they used to say they would never take security.”

Adding to the discourse, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from West Delhi, added, “The water didn’t reach every household in Delhi, but the alcohol shops were opened in every street. Everyone is astonished to see Arvind Kejriwal’s palace, and it’s beyond the understanding of the common people how someone who couldn’t provide medicines and beds during Corona became the owner of a crores worth Sheeshmahal palace.”