Delhi BJP launches ‘Janta Ka Mudda Assembly Mein’ campaign

New Delhi: The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially launched its campaign, “ Janta ka Mudda Assembly Mein,” aimed at gathering and addressing citizens’ complaints within the Delhi Assembly.



The initiative was inaugurated by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Vijender Gupta at Connaught Place, with a commitment to raise pressing issues faced by the residents of Delhi.

The campaign runs from today until September 25, coinciding with the ‘Maha Sadasyata Abhiyan’, during which BJP workers will be going door-to-door to collect complaint forms from Delhi residents. The BJP has encouraged citizens to voice their concerns, with specific focus areas including water supply issues, electricity surcharges, and inadequate civic amenities.

At the launch, Sachdeva interacted with local residents, including a mother and daughter from Ashok Nagar, who highlighted issues such as dirty water supply and poorly maintained parks.

LoP Vijender Gupta also engaged with commuters, gathering complaints about excessive electricity bills and the lack of health and education facilities.