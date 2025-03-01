Delhi BJP indulging in blame game to avoid delivering on poll promises: AAP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gopal Rai on Friday slammed the BJP government in Delhi, accusing it of indulging in a "blame game" to avoid delivering on poll promises. "Comptroller and Auditor General report is tabled in the Assembly, after which it is sent to the PAC for analysis. BJP does not want to table the CAG report; they just want to play the blame game even after forming a government," Rai told ANI. "They could have tabled all the reports at once, but they are doing it one by one. They are just trying to avoid working on their promises by playing this blame game," he added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta slammed AAP for creating a ruckus over the CAG report, stating that "all this drama is just an excuse." The CAG report in question has flagged a Rs 2,000 crore loss due to the AAP government's liquor policy. "All this drama is just an excuse because they could not listen to the facts written in the CAG reports. I will not let even a single penny of the state treasury go to waste," said the Delhi CM. She also accused AAP of misusing Delhi's tax revenue for election campaigns in other states 1. Gupta claimed that the AAP leaders are rattled by the release of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, which expose their misdeeds. "They were the people who collected tax from Delhi and used it for elections in other states. We are releasing all the CAG reports one by one, so they (AAP leaders) are rattled by it. They cannot dare sit in front of us in the house and listen to their deeds," added Rekha Gupta. The Delhi CM said that the AAP leaders couldn't bear to face the truth and, therefore, created a drama around the removal of Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait. She emphasised that the Narendra Modi government has ensured that Ambedkar receives the respect he deserves, more than any previous government.

On Tuesday, 21 AAP MLAs were suspended for disrupting Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's inaugural address by raising slogans against the alleged removal of portraits of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's office in the Assembly. The Delhi CM remarks came after a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Delhi's health infrastructure was tabled in the Assembly on Friday, which highlighted significant shortcomings in Delhi's healthcare infrastructure, including staff shortages, inadequate facilities, and poor management of healthcare services. The 2025 CAG Report on Performance Audit on 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services' (Report No. 3 of the year 2024) was placed in the Legislative Assembly of Delhi on February 28, 2025.