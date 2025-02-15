Delhi BJP honours Jhuggi Basti Palaks, Vistarks for poll success

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP, under the leadership of President Virendra Sachdeva, today honoured Jhuggi Basti Palaks and Vistarks for their role in the party’s success during the Delhi Assembly elections. The event was attended by key BJP leaders, including general secretary Vishnu Mittal, organisation general secretary Pawan Rana, vice president and MLA Rajkumar Bhatia, along with other prominent members such as Sunita Kangra, minister Sona Kumari, and Slum Colony coordinator Sushil Kumar.

Speaking at the event, Virendra Sachdeva expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Jhuggi Basti Palaks and Vistarks, acknowledging their essential contribution in garnering support from slum dwellers, despite the opposition’s misleading statements. He emphasised that the BJP has consistently remained engaged with the slum communities, listening to their concerns and striving to address their needs.

Sachdeva also assured that the BJP government would fulfill its promises to the slum dwellers once it forms the next government. “The BJP government will definitely fulfill the promises made to slum dwellers after forming the government,” he said, emphasising the party’s dedication to their welfare.

The BJP leader further praised the role of slum residents in the election, describing their support as a decisive factor in the party’s victory in several constituencies. “The trust of slum dwellers in the ‘double-engine’ government has created history. We will work tirelessly to meet their expectations,” Sachdeva added. Vishnu Mittal highlighted the important role that slum dwellers played in securing victory in 12 Delhi Assembly constituencies. He stated that the community’s disillusionment with Arvind Kejriwal’s false promises had led them to embrace the BJP, which they now see as a reliable advocate for their rights.

The event marked a celebration of the BJP’s triumph and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to addressing the issues of Delhi’s slum dwellers in the coming years.