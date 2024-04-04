Delhi BJP holds strategic meeting, leaders review preparations for 2024 LS elections

: On Wednesday, the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha election in-charge, Om Prakash Dhankar, held meetings with the party Delhi candidates, heads, and members of the election management committee to review preparations on Wednesday.

Chaired by the Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva, three meetings were held in the presence of Pradesh co-in-charge Alka Gurjar, Pradesh Organisation Generation Secretary Pawan Rana, Election Management Committee Ajay Mahavar, and senior leaders, Jagdish Mukhi, Vijender Gupta, and Rekha Gupta.

“This election is about connecting the country with a new journey of development, and like workers from all over the country, workers from Delhi also need to fully dedicate themselves to this election campaign. All experienced workers are in the election management committee, and according to the party’s election guidelines, they should chart their own course of action and work diligently to win all seven seats in Delhi for the third time,” said Dhankar.

Sachdeva added, “While the 2024 Lok Sabha election is giving us the opportunity to make the Prime Minister’s national development resolution successful and ensuring BJP’s decisive victory in this Lok Sabha election ensures the foundation for our victory in the 2025 assembly elections.”

The election candidates, Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, Manoj Tiwari from Northeast Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi, Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi, Yogendra Chandolia from North West, and Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk were also in attendance for a meeting on Wednesday morning regarding election arrangements.