Delhi BJP holds protests against Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: BJP leaders and workers staged protests across the city, accusing AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of spending taxpayers’ money on personal comfort during his tenure as Delhi chief minister. The BJP leaders alleged that Kejriwal spent crores on lavish items and modern facilities at his official residence at 6 Flagstaff Road.

Kejriwal after resigning as Delhi Chief minister vacated the Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines earlier this month.

In a protest near Kejriwal’s current residence on Firozshah Road, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that 15 toilet seats installed at “Sheeshmahal” (Flagstaff Road bungalow) after spending lakhs of rupees were missing. “We are protesting to tell people how Kejriwal spent taxpayers money on toilet seats worth Rs 12 lakhs. Fifteen such toilet seats were stolen,” Sachdeva charged.

The AAP has remained silent over the issue, with Chief Minister Atishi earlier stating that the BJP could “take over” the Flagstaff Road bungalow and she will continue to work for Delhi’s people even if she had to do it sitting on the street. “Arvind Kejriwal will have to give an

account of the crores of rupees from the taxpayers money spent on providing him a luxurious stay at the Sheeshmahal,” Sachdeva said.