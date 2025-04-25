Delhi BJP holds protest, party prez briefly detained

New Delhi: Tensions ran high outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday as Delhi BJP leaders and activists staged a vociferous protest condemning the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. The protest, led by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, resulted in brief detentions after police moved in to disperse the crowd.

Raising slogans and holding placards with messages like “Pakistan Murdabad” and “We will not bow to terror”, BJP leaders joined hands with the Anti-Terror Action Forum to voice public anger against what they termed as “state-sponsored terrorism” from across the border. Speaking to reporters after his release, Sachdeva asserted that the nation’s patience was wearing thin. “India has tolerated enough. The time has come to end Pakistan’s proxy war and respond in a manner they understand,” he said, adding that the people of India stood united against terrorism.

The Delhi BJP president was seen in videos being escorted away by police officers after protestors allegedly ignored repeated instructions to vacate the high-security diplomatic zone. Sources indicated that officials had issued multiple warnings before taking action.

Senior BJP leaders, including MLA Satish Upadhyay and former Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, were also part of the demonstration. Vardhan called for global intervention, urging international bodies to recognise Pakistan’s alleged role in harbouring terror groups. “This isn’t just India’s fight. We call on the United Nations and world leaders to officially brand Pakistan as a terror-sponsoring state,” he said.

Upadhyay described recent diplomatic steps, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and expelling Pakistani officials, as bold and necessary. “The government’s actions are akin to a diplomatic surgical strike. It shows India means business,” he said.

The protest came after the Centre announced punitive steps, including halting the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting the Attari Integrated Check Post, revoking SAARC visa exemptions for Pakistanis, and reducing diplomatic staff to 30 at both High Commissions by May 1. With national outrage growing, the BJP’s Delhi unit pledged continued support for the Centre’s tough stance on terrorism.