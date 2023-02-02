Delhi BJP hails Union Budget

Praising the first Budget of the ‘Amrit Kaal’, Delhi BJP state unit hailed the Union Budget presented in the Parliament by Modi government, as “all encompassing” with special measures for each section of the society.

Delhi BJP working

president Virendra Sachdeva said that this is the first Budget of ‘Amrit Kaal’ and it will be an employment generating ‘Sarv Hitkari’ (beneficial to all) Budget.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari reacting to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s charge that Delhi was meted out a “step-motherly” treatment by the Centre, tweeted: “One thing can be said that there is a lot of money earmarked for the ‘aam aadmi’, but not obviously for the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Sachdeva said that this Budget will make a positive impact on the life of every person in Indian society and has brought something meaningful for youth, women, senior citizens, farmers, investors and industry. This is not only a comprehensive Budget but also a green Budget.

Speaking on the impact of raising the income tax exemption limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, the leader said that this will benefit the lower middle class living in cities like Delhi and will also be beneficial for the 48 lakh youngsters across the country because of the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme. He added that the huge population of Delhi is ‘salaried and working class’ who will benefit from exemption in income tax at every level in this Budget.

Adding to the praises, Sachdeva said, “The establishment of the National Digital Library for children and youth will be of special benefit to the students, especially the students from low income groups. The establishment of 157 Nursing Colleges will provide educational benefits to lakhs of youth. For the first time, a package of assistance has been envisaged for traditional artisans and craftsmen in the budget, under the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman, it will give them MSME benefits.”

He also urged the AAP led Delhi government to implement the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana leaving aside political malice and obstinacy so that the poor of Delhi can get its benefits.