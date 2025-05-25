Delhi BJP govt to present mega report card on May 31

New Delhi: In a bid to showcase its governance achievements since taking office, the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is preparing to unveil a comprehensive performance report at a large-scale public event scheduled for May 31. The event, set to take place at a prominent venue, with Talkatora and Thyagaraj stadiums under consideration, will serve as a platform for the BJP-led administration to present its initiatives and progress across various sectors.

Government officials confirmed that all ministers have been directed to compile Action Taken Reports (ATRs) from recent Jan Sunwai camps, which will form the foundation of the upcoming performance document. The consolidated report is expected to detail significant strides made in areas such as river rejuvenation, health care, education, public infrastructure, and social welfare.

One of the major projects expected to be highlighted is the government’s intensified efforts to clean the Yamuna River. In April, the expenditure and finance committee

greenlit a Rs.3,140 crore initiative to establish 27 decentralised sewage treatment plants and associated infrastructure.

In healthcare, the report is likely to showcase the rollout of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the Vaya Vandana Yojana for senior citizens. Officials also indicated

that the government’s decision to shut down Mohalla Clinics set up by the previous administration, and replace them with Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, will be part of the narrative.

Transport and water supply improvements are also expected to feature prominently. The launch of 400 electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector (Devi) service and the induction of over 1,100 GPS-enabled water tankers aim to enhance last-mile connectivity and ensure wateraccess in underserved areas.

The government may also update the public on key election promises still in progress, including the proposed Rs.2,500 monthly allowance for eligible women and the pending legislation to regulate private school fees. Both initiatives, though not yet implemented, have been allocated funds in the 2025-26 budget and are considered high-priority projects.

The upcoming event is being positioned as a major public engagement exercise, reflecting the BJP government’s intent to maintain transparency and highlight its early performance in office.