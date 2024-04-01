Delhi BJP dubs INDIA bloc’s rally ‘flop show’

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP dubbed the INDIA bloc’s rally at the Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday a “flop show” of the opposition parties trying to “protect their political families” facing corruption charges.



The “Bharshtachar Bachao, Parivar Bachao” rally of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties was a “flop show” and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to bring people for it, claimed Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, shared the dias at the Loktantra Bachao’ rally and slammed the BJP government at the Centre.

“The rally was attended by the families of Congress that looted the country, Lalu Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shibu Soren’s families who faced corruption charges. The family of Arvind Kejriwal, who is in ED custody under corruption charges, was also present in the rally,” Sachdeva said.

AAP, which is contesting 22 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, has become a “laughing stock” by issuing six guarantees to the voters in the country, he said.

“Leaders of both Delhi Congress and AAP who were making tall claims on the rally numbers for the last week could not encourage even their own party workers, leave alone the people of Delhi, to join it,” he said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the INDIA bloc leaders whom Kejriwal called corrupt were gathered at the Ramlila Maidan to protest against his arrest in the liquor scam.

“I feel that the same Ramleela Maidan from where AAP and Arvind Kejriwal rose to the political scene, will also see their downfall,” he said.

Meanwhile, several present and former councillors and office bearers of the Congress, SAD and AAP from Jalandhar joined the BJP at the Delhi unit of the party.