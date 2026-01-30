Delhi BJP discusses preparations for SIR

New Delhi: After a clean sweep in the Delhi Assembly polls last year, the BJP is gearing up for yet to be announced SIR of electoral rolls in the national capital by activating its booth-level agents, party leaders said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, in a core group meeting of the party, attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi unit president Virendra Sacheva and other senior leaders, the preparations for the special intensive revision (SIR) were discussed in detail. The Election Commission of India, after the SIR in Bihar, announced the second phase of the exercise in nine states in October last year. The SIR exercise in Delhi is likely to be announced soon. According to a senior party leader, discussions were also held regarding programmes and events related to the completion of one year of the BJP government in Delhi.

The party has already appointed its booth-level agents (BLAs) at more than 13,000 polling booths, he said.

“It was decided in the meeting that the BLAs need to be activated, so that they get the hang of the things that are to be done after the SIR schedule is announced. Assigning responsibilities and ways to monitor ground work were also discussed,” he added.

The BJP came to power in Delhi after a gap of 27 years, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Assembly polls held in February 2025. The party won 48 of the 70 Assembly seats while the AAP was reduced to 22 seats from its earlier tally of 62 in the 2020 elections. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi has already started preparations for the SIR exercise, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) appointed in the 70 Assembly constituencies and imparted training for the exercise. mpost