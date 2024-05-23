Delhi BJP demands verification of voters in burqa, face masks

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP, on Wednesday, gave a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi demanding that those who come to vote wearing ‘burqa’ or face masks, be thoroughly investigated before voting.



The delegation that submitted the memorandum included, MLAs Ajay Mahawar and Mohan Singh Bisht, State Secretary, Kishan Sharma and lawyer, Neeraj Gupta.

Ajay Mahwar led the BJP delegation and said, “There should be no fake voting of any kind from the neighbouring states along with Delhi.”

The delegation demanded a verification of women wearing ‘burqas’ by a female officer, who would check their faces before allowing them to vote. The Memorandum stated that this measure should be taken to ‘prevent antisocial and anti-democratic elements from rigging the votes’.

The memorandum further stated, “This step is also being requested, bearing in mind larger public interest, especially in such Parliamentary Constituencies where the number of burga-clad / ‘pardanashin’ women voters is high. It bears mention that burga-clad / ‘pardanashin’ voters turn up in large numbers on polling day. Hence, their identity must be verified through appropriate government-mandated IDs to prevent bogus voting and misuse of genuine votes.”

The Chief Electoral Officer stated that the matter will be handled based on the best legal option available and the prevention of fake voting will be a priority.