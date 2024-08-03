Delhi BJP demands CBI probe into ‘desilting scam’

NEW DELHI: A Delhi BJP delegation led by Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Mohan Singh Bisht filed a complaint with CBI, demanding an investigation into the alleged desilting scam in Delhi.

The Delhi BJP claimed that no desilting had been done in Delhi, despite the claims of Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Mayor Shelly Oberoi. An internal investigation team, including Mohan Singh Bisht and MCD Opposition Leader Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, found discrepancies in desilting claims. The Delhi BJP alleged that Delhi Ministers and the MCD Mayor had falsely stated that 90% to 95% of drains were desilted by June 27.