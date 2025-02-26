Delhi BJP demands cancellation of illegally conducted MCD House meet

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has called for the cancellation of the proceedings from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House meeting held on February 25, claiming that it was conducted illegally. Sachdeva submitted a video recording of the meeting to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Ashwani Kumar, demanding the proceedings be declared null and void. The controversy centers around the conduct of Mayor Mahesh Khichi, who, according to Sachdeva, initiated the meeting at 2 pm despite the lack of quorum, which is required by law for a meeting to proceed.