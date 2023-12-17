Delhi BJP claims police prevented it from submitting memorandum to CM

New Delhi: A delegation of Delhi BJP leaders Saturday went to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to submit a memorandum demanding implementation of a pro-farmer scheme but alleged it was stopped by police at some distance from the CM’s residence.



Reacting to the BJP’s claims, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the Kejriwal government has supported the farmers and their interests in all capacity.

It accused the BJP of always being “anti farmers” by their actions, be it “black farm laws” due to which farmers had to hit the streets, or rising suicide rates of the farmers in the country.

In a statement, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said they wanted to submit the memorandum to Kejriwal in a peaceful manner to demand implementation of the farmer-friendly agricultural land compensation scheme in Delhi and development in the rural areas, but police force was deployed.

Sachdeva claimed there is discontent among farmers in Ochandi and surrounding villages of Delhi due to land acquisition and demanded that the Delhi government should immediately formulate and implement the scheme so that they can be calmed down, it said.

Leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said they we will raise in the Assembly on Monday the demand for compensation policy in the interest of the Ochandi farmers.

In a statement, the AAP highlighted the steps taken by their government for farmers’ welfare.

“This is the first government which awarded Rs 50,000 per hectare as compensation during crop damage to all farmers, and this is the

highest among all states in the country.

“In another landmark step, we increased the circle rates which has been a long-standing demand of the farmers, but unfortunately, the Lt Governor didn’t approve this,” it said.

All the necessities of the farmers will be taken into consideration and requisites will be implemented accordingly, the statement added.