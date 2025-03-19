Delhi BJP chief welcomes FIR

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva, has welcomed the registration of an FIR by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a ₹7 crore bribery case related to CCTV installation.

Sachdeva stated that this marks the beginning of uncovering several other scams that the Arvind Kejriwal government has either suppressed or deliberately delayed.

Sachdeva emphasised that despite the ACB completing its investigation in 2023, an FIR had not been registered due to what he termed as a cover-up by the Kejriwal government. He pointed out that former Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari had lodged a complaint on the matter, which led to the ACB’s investigation.

Sachdeva expressed confidence that with the filing of the FIR, more scandals related to the CCTV installation project will come to light, shedding further light on the alleged corruption within the Delhi government. The BJP leader urged authorities to pursue the investigation diligently, ensuring transparency and accountability in the matter.