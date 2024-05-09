Delhi BJP chief engages with several diverse factions

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday engaged with several diverse factions of society with his addresses at various gatherings.



Virendra Sachdeva addre-ssed a Sikh convention in the West Delhi Parliamentary Constituency, discussed the initiative BJP has taken towards women’s empowerment at a women’s convention in the

North-West district and addressed topical issues with senior journalists at a ‘Lunch Discussion’ program.

The Women’s Convention, which witnessed a

footfall of thousands, was organised by the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha in West Delhi and addressed by several senior members.

The Delhi BJP president addressed a Sikh convention at Hari Nagar, in support of the BJP West Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat.