Delhi BJP chief blames AAP govt for deaths of 203 homeless people

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday blamed the Delhi government for the death of 203 homeless people, accusing the government of negligence.



Sachdeva claimed that under the Winter Action Plan, the homeless were expected to be taken to a safe place from November 15, alleging that 90 per cent of permanent and temporary night shelters are in a bad condition due to the government’s negligence.

“Tents have been put up in the name of temporary shelters. Permanent night shelters do not even have mattresses and beds, nor are there provisions for mandatory tea and biscuits. The result of all this is that in the last one month, information about 203 unclaimed deaths on the streets of Delhi is available through Delhi Police, out of which 185 have no signs of disease or injury in their bodies. Generally we can say that these 185 deaths occurred due to cold,” said the Delhi BJP President.

He further added that last year that the staff of the night shelters have allegedly not received their salaries for 4 months.

In response to the accusation, Delhi’s Urban Development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj mentioned, “It’s clear from the Delhi Police’s Zipnet website that not only in winters but also in summers and normal weather conditions, Delhi Police reports approximately 300-350

bodies per month, throughout the year with different causes of death.”

He also shared a list of deaths on Delhi’s streets, sourced from the Delhi Police website, pointing out that several of the deceased had injuries on their bodies, which could indicate possible road accidents. Additionally, Bharadwaj accused BJP MLAs of misleading the Delhi Assembly and claimed that it could lead to a case of contempt and breach of privileges of the Assembly.