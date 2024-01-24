Delhi BJP chief blames AAP for homeless deaths due to cold

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has expressed concerns over the data released by Centre for Holistic Development on Tuesday, regarding the number of homeless deaths in the city due to the cold weather.



According to the figures cited, 9 people have died every day on Delhi roads as of January 2024.

“Unfortunately Delhi Government’s nodal body Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has totally failed in its objective duty of providing shelter homes and the concerned minister Atishi

remains involved in petty political blame game paying no attention to the humanitarian duty,” said Sachdeva.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has denied these allegations, claiming that the data has been extracted from Delhi Police’s ZIPNET website. The website has a list of unidentified dead bodies.

“These are just allegations based on the website where figures of each month including summers are similar. Until the cause of death is conclusively proven, it is highly inappropriate to assert that they succumbed to homelessness. Despite that, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has issued written instructions to his department to promptly arrange for night shelters wherever needed. Unfortunately, even after such instructions ‘Dandi Park Shelter’ was demolished under directions of the earlier CEO of DUSIB,” responded the ruling party.

Additionally, they mentioned that such accusations were made a few months ago, without verification, medical report or post-mortems. The AAP has also requested Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to take actions against the concerned CEO.