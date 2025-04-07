Delhi BJP celebrates 46th foundation day

New Delhi: The BJP’s Delhi unit on Sunday celebrated the party’s 46th foundation day with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hoisting the national flag and lighting the ceremonial lamp at the state party office here.

The celebrations were marked by speeches from the party leaders, who lauded the BJP’s rise since its inception in 1980 and highlighted the role of workers in the party’s recent electoral victory in Delhi after a gap of 27 years.

“We are fortunate to be part of a party that is guided by the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the patient leadership of BJP national president JP Nadda,” Sachdeva said.

Gupta on her part said the BJP government is committed to social upliftment and prosperity of Delhi.

“We always put the nation first, the party second and ourselves last. Our government will work for the welfare of all sections of the society,” she said.

During the event, 38 party staffers were felicitated for their dedication during the recent election campaign. Several senior leaders, including Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and MLAs, councillors and hundreds of party workers attended the function.

The foundation day events were also held across all 14 districts of Delhi.

The event was coordinated by office secretary Brijesh Rai and co-office secretary Amit Gupta, and hosted by state ministers Sarika Jain and Naresh Vashisht.