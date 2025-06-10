Delhi BJP appoints 30 mandal presidents

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Monday announced the appointment of 30 mandal presidents for the organisation in the national

capital.

Mahendra Nagpal, the organisational election officer in Delhi BJP, announced the names, according to a party statement.

Among the 30 mandal presidents, five are women. A decision regarding the remaining mandals would be announced soon, Nagpal said in the statement.

These appointments are part of the party’s ongoing reorganisation process.