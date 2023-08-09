Delhi BJP accuses MCD of misusing education funds during AAP rule

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) under the Aam Aadmi Party of denying MCD school students basic facilities since the AAP came to power in Delhi.



Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor mentioned that the MCD has reduced the annual uniform allowance from Rs 1,100 to Rs 600. Further, he claimed that the administration was discriminating against the students based on their gender by only providing the allowance to all girls but to only boys belonging to SC/ST category, while adding that no notebooks had been given to the students which would inevitably affect their education.

The BJP spokesperson also complained that while the Uniform Allowance had been given from the MCD funds till last academic year, the administration had now used the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan

(SSA) funds provided by the Central Government.

“It is regrettable that the MCD has misused the education fund received from the Kejriwal government in distribution of employee salaries and now student facilities in schools are being curtailed,” Leader of Opposition in MCD Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said.

In response to the allegations, an MCD senior official told Millennium Post that the Uniform Allowance is part of the SSA fund and the difference of allowance for both genders is part of their scheme.

To disperse an additional Rs 500 per student from the SDMC, they would require approval from the Standing Committee, which has not yet been formed. Additionally, distributing textbooks would also exceed their Rs 500 crore budget and needs Standing Committee approval.

A delegation of senior BJP councillors are expected to soon submit a memorandum to the MCD Commissioner in regards to the irregularities of the Education Department, said party leaders.