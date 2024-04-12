Delhi bizman arrested in connection with GST fraud worth over Rs 15K cr

NOIDA: Police officials in Noida have arrested a businessman based in Delhi from his office in Tilak Nagar area in connection with a GST scam worth over Rs 15 thousand crore. As per the police, the arrested accused has been identified as Tushar Gupta (39), a resident of Tilak Nagar, Delhi. The accused has defrauded more than Rs 24 crore by fraudulently claiming Input Tax Credit (ITC), according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-Crime, Shakti Mohan Awasthi, Noida.



Police officials said that this is the 33rd arrest by the Noida Police in relation to the GST fraud case. Authorities are actively pursuing other suspects in connection with the case.

The GST fraud was brought to light by the Noida Police in 2023. “The millionaire businessman Tushar has a metal and packaging business in other cities including Delhi. A case was registered regarding the matter at Sector 20 police station,” stated Awasthi.

Police investigations revealed that, “The accused had created 35 fake companies under the guise of business and took input tax credit by making fake bills. The investigation so far has revealed a case of fraud worth Rs 24 crore. Two other businessmen Ajay Sharma and Sanjay Jindal were earlier arrested in the case. Tushar’s input was received during their interrogation,” the officer disclosed.

The senior police official noted that presently the police has arrested 33 individuals accused in the case. While interrogating them, it was revealed that the suspects

had committed fraud by creating more than three thousand fake companies.

“Their network extends nationwide, involving people at multiple levels. Initially, the accused arranged Aadhaar cards and PAN cards from

thousands of individuals, registering fake companies and firms under their names. They obtained GST numbers and generated invoices for these fake entities, subsequently claiming GST refunds, resulting in losses amounting to crores,” revealed a senior investigating officer.