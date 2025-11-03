Delhi begins redevelopment of Mahatma Gandhi Rd Corridor

New Delhi: In a bid to tackle Delhi’s chronic traffic congestion and reshape its transport infrastructure, the Delhi government has initiated the redevelopment of the Mahatma Gandhi Road Corridor, one of the capital’s most critical and busiest routes.

The 55-kilometre corridor, commonly known as the Ring Road, serves as a vital link connecting north, south, and central Delhi. The project, led by the Public Works Department (PWD), aims to transform the existing road into a modern, high-capacity urban mobility corridor with elevated sections designed to decongest intersections and streamline city traffic.

For the first phase, the PWD has commissioned AECOM India to prepare a comprehensive Detailed Project Report (DPR) covering six crucial stretches of the Ring Road. The consultancy will undertake in-depth traffic studies, technical surveys, and feasibility assessments to design a sustainable and future-ready corridor. The DPR will also include 3D visual models, cost assessments, and a phased implementation roadmap.

The redevelopment plan has divided the corridor into six priority segments, Azadpur Flyover (Mandi) to Hanuman Temple (ISBT) covering 9.5 km, Chandigarh Akhara to Majnu Ka Tilla (2.5 km), Hanuman Temple (ISBT) to DND Flyover (11.5 km), DND Flyover to Moti Bagh Metro Station (10.5 km), Moti Bagh Metro Station to Rajouri Garden (10 km), and Rajouri Garden to Pacific Mall, Pitampura to Azadpur Flyover (13.5 km). Each section will be re-engineered to enhance traffic flow, improve safety, and integrate modern transport systems.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the project represents a major step toward building a more efficient and commuter-friendly capital. “This corridor is Delhi’s central spine, every day, millions rely on it. Our vision is to make it a model of modern urban mobility, with better design, smoother connectivity, and safer travel,” he said.

Once completed, the upgraded Mahatma Gandhi Road Corridor is expected to significantly cut travel time across the city, reduce vehicular pollution, and encourage the use of public transport. The initiative is being seen as a cornerstone of Delhi’s long-term mobility transformation plan.