Delhi begins major drive to make schools disaster-ready

New Delhi: In a major step toward building safer learning environments, the Delhi government and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday launched the “Disaster-Ready Schools Campaign” at Springdales School, kicking off one of India’s largest school-based disaster preparedness programmes.

The initiative was jointly launched by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Education Minister Ashish Sood, in presence of senior officials, teachers, and hundreds of students who witnessed a full-scale live earthquake mock drill.

In its first phase, the programme will cover 2,082 schools across six education districts, where students and teachers will undergo two-day structured training sessions and mock drills.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor called the campaign crucial for a city as vulnerable as Delhi. He said the capital’s location in Seismic Zone-IV places it at significant risk. “Delhi is highly vulnerable to strong earthquakes, and risks such as fire, heatwaves and waterlogging only add to the complexity,” he noted, adding that the initiative aligns with the Prime Minister’s ‘Zero Casualty’ vision and his internationally recognised ‘10-Point Agenda’ for disaster risk reduction.

He said safety audits will be carried out across all 5,500 schools, ensuring adherence to guidelines. He also thanked the Chief Minister for pushing the campaign across government schools.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised the role of children in shaping public behaviour, calling them the “brand ambassadors” of preparedness. “Just as children taught families not to litter during the Swachhata campaign, they will now help build a culture of disaster readiness,” she said.

Highlighting the importance of earthquake response, she added that understanding the “drop, cover and hold” technique and maintaining presence of mind can save lives during sudden tremors.

Furthermore, Education Minister Ashish Sood described the launch as “a historic moment not only for Delhi but for the entire country,” saying the government is working towards making the capital the “Disaster Ready Capital”. He added, “Disasters are not just news items—they can become reality anytime,” recalling a local earthquake earlier this year. Sood also said schools must prepare for emerging challenges, including bomb hoax calls and digital panic-triggering threats, which “also need to be part of disaster preparedness”.

He stressed that teachers must become “safety mentors”, and that every school should maintain a digitised, regularly updated disaster management plan. “You are not just students, you are future disaster warriors, lifesavers and safety ambassadors,” he told children.

The campaign will soon be expanded to the remaining 3,500 schools in Delhi, covering all government, MCD, NDMC and recognised private institutions.