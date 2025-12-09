Delhi becomes 1st Assembly to fully implement real-time audit monitoring system: SPEAKER

New Delhi: Delhi has taken a major leap in administrative transparency and financial accountability with the full activation of the Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS), becoming the first Assembly in India to operationalise such a comprehensive real-time audit oversight platform.

Announcing the development at a high-level review meeting on Monday, Speaker Vijender Gupta said, “APMS is now fully operational within the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and Delhi is arguably the first State Assembly in the country to implement such a comprehensive real-time audit monitoring portal.”

Chairing the meeting, the Speaker emphasised that the platform marks a new standard in accountability, procedural discipline and modernised audit management.

Reviewing the live data displayed on APMS, he expressed concern that departments had uploaded 142 audit paragraphs while only 30 Action Taken Notes (ATNs) were submitted. Calling this pendency unsatisfactory, he stressed the need for accuracy and timely responses to enable the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to

function effectively.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including PAC Chairman Ajay Mahawar, Committee on Government Undertakings Chairperson Gajender Drall, Accountant General (Audit) Aman Deep Chatha, Finance Secretary Shurbir Singh, officers from the Finance Department and the Directorate of Audit.

Officials were given a detailed presentation showcasing how APMS tracks every stage of an audit observation, from initial comments to departmental responses, while offering real-time visibility of delays and compliance.

APMS, developed by the Ministry of Finance’s Expenditure Department and conceptualised by the Controller General of Accounts, enables end-to-end monitoring of audit paragraphs, ATNs and Action Taken Replies.

The system displays original audit observations, deficiencies, departmental replies, acceptance or

return of responses, and statutory timelines.

The Speaker noted that many uploaded replies were incomplete, unsigned or not in the prescribed format, making them unfit for PAC review. He directed departments to submit corrected ATNs within three weeks and instructed the Assembly Secretariat to circulate uniform guidelines.

Calling the system a transformative step, Gupta said APMS would “modernise audit oversight, reduce reliance on manual file movement and strengthen the financial accountability framework.” He reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to transparency and timely audit compliance, stating that digital platforms like APMS ensure “every audit observation receives timely, responsible and

verifiable action.”