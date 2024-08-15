Delhi: ‘Bakra & Bobby’ finally in police net

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a husband-wife duo involved in multiple cases of robbery, snatching, and burglary, drawing comparisons to the infamous “Bunty-Babli” style of crime.



The accused were identified as Gaurav alias Bakra (30) and Vandna alias Bobby (30) wife of Gaurav, Subhash Camp, Dakshinpuri, Delhi.

According to the police, the arrest was made following a PCR call received on Monday regarding a burglary at Gali Bhauji, Bara Hindu Rao.

Under the direction of Inspector Vishamber Dayal, a police team swiftly responded to the scene, where they apprehended the suspects. A stolen mobile phone, a Redmi 5A, was recovered from their possession, linking them directly to the crime. Both Gaurav and Vandna are classified as active history sheeters from Ambedkar Nagar Police Station.

The accused Gaurav has an extensive criminal record, with 31 cases registered against him across various police stations in Delhi. His offenses include robbery, snatching, night burglary, and violations of the Arms Act. Vandna has been involved in seven criminal cases, including snatching and house theft.

The couple targeted homes during early morning hours when residents were out for walks or prayers.

Surveillance and CCTV footage linked Vandna to multiple burglaries, leading to their arrest. Three cases at Bara Hindu Rao Police Station have been resolved, with further investigations ongoing to identify their associates.