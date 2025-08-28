Delhi Assembly’s ‘Veer Vitthalbhai ki Gaurav Gatha’ exhibition brings history to life

New Delhi: To celebrate 100 years of India’s parliamentary history, the Delhi Legislative Assembly has opened its special exhibition, “Veer Vitthalbhai ki Gaurav Gatha”, drawing students, families, and history enthusiasts from across the city. The exhibition

offers a blend of heritage, technology, and national pride, showcasing India’s democratic journey through immersive experiences.

Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, urged MLAs to promote the exhibition in their constituencies. “The warmth and excitement we have witnessed from the public in just a few days is truly heartening. I encourage every citizen, especially students, to visit and experience this historic exhibition. It is not just a tribute to our democratic legacy, but also a source of

inspiration for building India’s future,” he said.

Visitors can explore rare archival photographs, letters, and speeches exchanged between Vithalbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, and other freedom fighters, sourced from the National Archives of Delhi. Life-sized statues of

national icons, including PM Narendra Modi, Madan Mohan Malviya, and Gopal Krishna Gokhale, offer unique photo opportunities.