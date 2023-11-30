Delhi Assembly’s two-day session to begin on December 15

: A two-day Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly will commence on December 15, an official bulletin said on Wednesday.

The sitting of the 4th part of the 4th session of the 7th Assembly will commence at 11 PM on November 15, said a Delhi Assembly bulletin.

The Assembly will be in session on December 15 and December 18. The days of the session could be extended if the workload is more, it said.

Officials saidthe revised budget estimates for 2023-24 will be presented in the Assembly on the first day of the sitting.