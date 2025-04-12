Delhi Assembly’s PAC to table reports on CAG findings by Monsoon Session

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly has decided to adopt the Central government’s audit para monitoring system (APMS) application to fast-track scrutiny of CAG reports tabled in the recent Budget session, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Friday. Gupta said the move will help tabling of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Committee on Government Undertaking

reports on the CAG findings, in the Monsoon session of the Assembly in July.

A high-level review meeting on Controller and Auditor General (CAG) reports and APMS adoption was held in the Assembly. Gupta directed the departments concerned to submit action taken notes (ATNs) on the supply and regulation of liquor by April 20 and other CAG reports by April 30.

Out of 14 pending audit reports of the CAG on the performance of the previous AAP government in Delhi were tabled in the Assembly. These were related to health, supply and regulation of liquor, Delhi Transport Corporation

(DTC), air pollution, and two each on public accounts and appropriation accounts of the Delhi government.

In the meeting a detailed presentation was made by the Accountant General (Audit), Delhi, Roli Shukla, highlighting key findings and observations from the tabled CAG reports.

A comprehensive review of the status of implementation of the Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) was also held.

“We are going to adopt the Centre’s APMS within a week. This will ensure smooth functioning and faster scrutiny of the CAG reports and ATNs,” Gupta told the reporters.

The Finance department will submit the ATNs by April 30. The Accountant General (Audit), Delhi, will give her comments on the ATNs by the second week of May. The PAC and COGU will study the reports and the comments, and hold hearings of stakeholders and prepare their reports.

He said that the PAC will table its report in the Monsoon session to be held in July. Its first report will be on liquor supply and regulation, he said.

The Speaker said that the Delhi Assembly is working on its own application for scrutiny of CAG reports and ATNs which will require six months.