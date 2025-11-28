Delhi Assembly to train 40 depts for fully digital legislative work

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly has initiated a major push toward complete paperless governance, with Speaker Vijender Gupta directing a two-day digital training programme for 40 departments of the Government of NCT of Delhi ahead of the upcoming Winter Session.

At a review meeting held on Thursday with officials from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Assembly Secretariat and other stakeholders, Gupta instructed all departments to prepare for conducting legislative business exclusively through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA). From filing answers to Assembly questions to submitting bills and notices, every procedural exchange between departments and the House will now be shifted to digital platforms. The training will take place on December 2 and 3, covering key departments such as Finance, Services, Health, Education, Urban Development, PWD, Revenue, IT, Home and several others. Officials said the sessions will focus on enabling departments to upload replies, track legislative queries, and manage documentation electronically.

Gupta said the transition would make Assembly processes faster, transparent and more efficient, especially during the Winter Session. Delhi recently became the 18th legislature in India to adopt full digital functioning under NeVA, achieving the milestone in just 100 days. The Speaker added that the shift reflects the Assembly’s commitment to modern governance and sustainable practices.