Delhi Assembly to run entirely on solar power

New Delhi: In a landmark move towards sustainability, the Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to become India’s first state assembly to operate entirely on solar energy. Speaker Vijender Gupta chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to finalize the project, with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and Assembly in attendance.

A drone survey of the Assembly rooftop was also conducted to identify optimal areas for solar panel installation. The initiative involves dismantling the existing 200-kilowatt (kW) rooftop solar system and replacing it with a new 500 kW system, expected to be completed within 60 days of issuing the Letter of Acceptance (LOA). Speaker Gupta said, “Through solar power, we are moving toward a self-reliant Assembly. This project will give Delhi Assembly a distinct identity across the nation.” He added, “By embracing clean and green energy, we aim to set a precedent for other legislative bodies in the country.”

The solar installation will not only fulfill the Assembly’s energy requirements but also generate a 10 per cent electricity surplus, reducing the carbon footprint and encouraging clean energy use in governance. The project is expected to save approximately ₹15 lakh every month in electricity bills.

Emphasising the national vision, Speaker Gupta said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is progressing towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Delhi Assembly is fully committed to energy conservation and environmental protection through the use

of solar energy.”

Gupta directed officials to begin work immediately and issue the tender by next week. The upcoming monsoon session will be the first to run entirely on solar power, marking a milestone in Delhi’s green energy journey.