Delhi Assembly to reconvene from Nov 29 ahead of elections

New Delhi: The last session of the current tenure of the Delhi Assembly will be held from November 29, officials said on Tuesday.

The five year term of the Assembly will conclude in 2025, with elections for 70 seats due in the month of February. The seventh Assembly was constituted on February 24, 2020, with AAP coming to power with a massive mandate.

The notification for the Assembly polls due in February 2025, is expected to be soon issued by the Election Commission.

The third part of the fifth session of the seventh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held from November 29, at 11 AM, a Delhi Assembly bulletin said. The sitting of the Assembly has has been tentatively

fixed for November 29, December 2 and December 3. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended, it said.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta demanded the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for including ‘Question Hour’ in the upcoming session, in a letter to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

“The ‘Question Hour’ has not been included even once this year. Excluding the ‘Question Hour’ from House sitting violates the constitutional rights of the MLAs,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has not included any provision for ‘Question Hour’ in the upcoming winter session, Gupta said and emphasised that the legislators are accountable to the people in their constituencies.

The Assembly serves as the only platform where they can raise their constituency’s issues and demand solutions from the government, he added.