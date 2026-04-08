Delhi Assembly to install road blockers, boost access control

New Delhi: Following a recent security breach within the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises, Speaker Vijender Gupta has ordered a comprehensive upgrade of security systems, stressing that “the security of the Delhi Legislative Assembly cannot admit of the slightest lapse.”



Chairing a high-level review meeting with senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, PWD and other agencies, Gupta said the incident highlighted the urgent need for stronger coordination and rapid response mechanisms. He directed the installation of hydraulic road blockers at all entry gates, reinforcement of access control systems, and deployment of a more responsive on-ground security framework.

Emphasising accountability, the Speaker called for a unified command structure between Delhi Police and CRPF to ensure seamless coordination during emergencies. He noted that delays in communication weaken response capability and instructed that real-time information sharing be made mandatory across agencies. Gupta also ordered stricter access management, directing that all entry and exit points be strengthened with improved infrastructure and protocols. Each gate will be manned by at least two trained personnel, and no vehicle will be allowed entry without proper verification.

To enhance on-site response, the Speaker proposed the deployment of a dedicated mobile patrol unit capable of swift intervention. “Reliance on static deployment alone is insufficient,” he observed, stressing the importance of mobility in modern security frameworks.

Officials also recommended regular monthly mock drills and installation of an integrated alarm system for quicker response during emergencies. The Public Works Department suggested reinforced gate structures and collapsible barriers to prevent forced entry.

Gupta commended Delhi Police for swiftly apprehending the accused and reiterated that security reviews would be conducted periodically. He underscored that maintaining a secure Assembly environment is a shared responsibility requiring vigilance and strict adherence to protocols.