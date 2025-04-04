Delhi Assembly to install 500 kVA solar capacity, go paperless under NeVA proj

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly is set to install 500 kVA capacity solar panels within the next 100 days to cut down on electricity costs, Speaker Vijender Gupta announced on Thursday. The initiative aims to save Rs 15 lakh per month in electricity bills while promoting renewable energy adoption among citizens.

Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the budget session, Gupta stated that the Assembly is committed to achieving zero electricity bills by switching to solar energy. Additionally, the Assembly is targeting a paperless operation before the monsoon session under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project. As part of this transition, a media desk will be equipped with 25 computers, internet access, and printers. Highlighting the efficiency of the new administration, Gupta noted that within just 40 days of the government’s formation, two Assembly sessions had been successfully conducted. The recently concluded seven-day budget session set a record with 27.56 hours of proceedings, during which the budget tabled on March 25 was discussed for 7.13 minutes by 36 members, including those from the Opposition AAP.

Gupta criticized the Opposition for not participating in discussions despite their own motion being accepted for debate. “It’s surprising that despite being on the Assembly premises, they did not attend the discussion on their motion regarding power cuts. They claim they were stopped from speaking, but in reality, they avoided participation,” he remarked. He warned that the Opposition would have to address this issue in the next session.

In a significant move, one day of the budget session was exclusively allocated for private members’ resolutions, a first in the Assembly’s history. A record 78 matters were raised under the special mention rule, and eight CAG reports on the previous government’s performance were tabled, though the Opposition chose not to engage in the discussions.

Additionally, the Assembly passed a resolution under Rule 107, resolving over 300 pending matters from the previous Assembly. Another milestone was the celebration of the Hindu New Year for the first time in the Assembly, an achievement Gupta highlighted with pride.

These initiatives underscore the Delhi government’s push for sustainability, transparency, and efficiency in governance.