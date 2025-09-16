Delhi Assembly to host ‘Know Your Prime Minister’ exhibition

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly will mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a special exhibition, a dedicated book gallery, and a tree plantation drive, Speaker Vijender Gupta announced on Monday.

The exhibition, titled “Know Your Prime Minister”, will be held in the Vidhan Sabha premises and will remain open to the public till October 2, 2025. It will highlight key phases of the Prime Minister’s life and work through curated panels. “This is not merely a celebration of the life of an individual but a true gesture of respect to a leader whose vision, resolve, and relentless service have become inseparable from the story of New India,” said Gupta.

As part of the celebrations, the Assembly Library will inaugurate a permanent book gallery dedicated to PM Modi. It will feature biographies, collections of his speeches, Mann Ki Baat, and works covering his policies and leadership journey. “This initiative will ensure that future generations of legislators and scholars gain valuable insight into his thoughts, vision, and works,” Gupta added. Alongside, a tree plantation drive will be organized under the Prime Minister’s initiative “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”. Gupta emphasized that the activity symbolizes sustainability and responsibility towards future generations.

The Speaker personally inspected the exhibition hall and gallery arrangements with senior Assembly officials and urged MLAs to encourage citizens to visit. “Few lives illustrate the spirit of democracy more powerfully than that of Narendra Modi, a son of the soil who rose from humble beginnings to the nation’s highest office,” he said.