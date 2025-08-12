Delhi Assembly to host All India Speakers’ Conference Aug 24–25

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Legislative Assembly will host the All India Speakers’ Conference on 24–25 August 2025 to commemorate 100 years since Vitthalbhai Patel became Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly. The event will feature a grand exhibition, a special documentary, and the release of a commemorative postage stamp.

“In keeping with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Heritage and Development’ (Virasat se Vikas ki Ore), the Delhi Legislative Assembly is committed to preserving its glorious history while embracing innovation and progress,” said Speaker Vijender Gupta. He noted, “The Delhi Legislative Assembly stands as the first Parliament in the country from where revolutionaries and national leaders raised the call for freedom that spread across India.” The conference will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and conclude under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Keynote speakers include Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and other dignitaries will also participate.The inaugural session will feature a commemorative stamp release by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, thematic sessions on history and governance, an exhibition of rare records, cultural programmes, and a Yamuna Aarti, with 32 presiding officers and 125 protocol officers participating.