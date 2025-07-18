Delhi Assembly to hold NeVA training for MLAs from Jul 21

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Legislative Assembly will host a three-day training program from July 21 to 23 to familiarize Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) with the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), a key step towards creating a paperless and digitally empowered legislature.

Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday inspected the ongoing development of a dedicated NeVA training center within the Assembly premises. The center, being developed by the Public Works Department (PWD), is equipped with 18 to 20 computers to facilitate hands-on learning sessions for all MLAs. Experts from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA) will conduct the sessions, providing comprehensive training on the e-Vidhan platform. The program will cover essential digital skills, including accessing legislative documents electronically, tracking House proceedings in real time, submitting questions and motions online, and navigating other key digital workflows.

“The NeVA training will empower our legislators to adopt a modern, efficient, and eco-friendly approach to governance,” said Speaker Vijender Gupta during his inspection. He emphasized the importance of preparing MLAs for the upcoming monsoon session, where the use of digital tools will be critical for smooth proceedings.

This initiative is part of the Government of India’s broader Digital India mission, which seeks to promote transparency, accountability, and sustainability in public institutions. By reducing dependency on paper, the Delhi Assembly aims to contribute to environmental conservation while streamlining legislative business.

The NeVA platform has been adopted by several state assemblies across India, enabling real-time information sharing and a centralised database of legislative documents for all stakeholders. The Delhi Assembly’s move marks a key step in aligning with this national effort.