Delhi Assembly to go paperless in Monsoon Session: Speaker

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to go completely paperless in its upcoming Monsoon Session, scheduled for July, Speaker Vijender Gupta announced on Thursday. The move is part of the National e-Vidhan Application (NEVA) initiative and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘One Nation, One Application’ vision.

Gupta made the announcement during an official visit to the Odisha Legislative Assembly in Bhubaneswar, where he led a delegation including Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht. The team studied Odisha’s implementation

of NEVA, which includes advanced apps, dashboards, and digital service centers designed to enhance legislative transparency and efficiency.

“Odisha has implemented an excellent model by learning from other states. We aim to adopt and further refine these practices for Delhi,” said

Gupta, who also revealed plans to invite Odisha’s technical experts to Delhi for knowledge-sharing sessions.

The NEVA platform is designed to digitise legislative operations, reducing paper use and making processes faster and more transparent. Gupta emphasised that the shift will not only improve operational efficiency but also support environmental sustainability.

The delegation was warmly received by Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi, who provided detailed insights into the state’s digital transformation.

Concluding the visit, Speaker Gupta and his wife Shobha Vijender offered prayers at the historic Lingaraj Temple, describing the experience as “deeply spiritual and serene.”