Delhi Assembly to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti with ‘Mahavir Gatha’ event

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly will host a grand celebration, “Bhagwan Mahavir Gatha”, on Sunday at 3:30 PM to mark the 2550th Nirvana Mahotsav and 2624th Janma Kalyanak of Mahavir Swami. The event aims to spread his teachings of non-violence, truth, and compassion across society.

Announcing the event, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta stated that the gathering will feature prominent political and religious figures. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will attend as the chief guest, while Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht will be present as a special guest. Members of the Jain community, along with dignitaries, are expected to participate in the celebrations.

A highlight of the event will be a spiritual discourse by Rashtra Sant Paramacharya Shri 108 Pragya Sagar Ji Muniraj, who will speak on Lord Mahavir’s life and his principles of morality, peace, and compassion.