Delhi Assembly to become paperless

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly will become paperless, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Friday, setting a 100-day target for the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

NeVA serves as a unified digital platform for all legislative functions, including the submission of notices,

ministerial replies, legislative business, discussions, committee reports, and access to a

digital library.

The implementation of the application in the Delhi Assembly was discussed in a meeting attended by the Speaker and officers from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The team of officers was led by Satya Prakash, additional secretary and mission leader of NeVA, according to a statement from the Assembly secretariat.

The NeVA team gave a comprehensive presentation highlighting the key features of the application.

Gupta, emphasising the urgency of implementing

the project, directed that it should be completed within 100 days.