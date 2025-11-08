Delhi Assembly speaker unveils commemorative plaque on 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday marked the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque engraved with the full text of the anthem and the illumination of the Assembly building in tricolour.

“Vande Mataram is the soul of India, a song that unites 140 crore hearts in one voice of pride and devotion,” said Speaker Vijender Gupta, calling it “a timeless anthem that binds every Indian to the spirit of our motherland.”

Gupta recalled how Bankim Chandra Chatterjee composed Vande Mataram in 1875, which went on to inspire India’s freedom movement. Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht described the celebration as “a moment of immense pride for every Indian.”

Artists from the Sahitya Kala Parishad performed patriotic music and dance, capturing the spirit of unity and devotion as the tricolour-lit Assembly stood as a glowing tribute to India’s cultural and national pride.