Delhi Assembly Speaker Goel reconstitutes House panels

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has reconstituted House committees with ruling AAP MLAs heading key panels including those on privileges, petitions and government assurances.



BJP MLAs Om Prakash Sharma and Ajay Mahawar have been made chairpersons of the committees on papers to be laid on the table and library respectively.

The reconstitution of the House committees for 2023-24 was necessitated after MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi, who were members of some of these panels, was made ministers in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The speaker will chair committees on business advisory, rules, general purposes and private members bills and resolutions, according to an official document.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti will chair the privileges committee that is currently dealing with the issue of replies not being furnished by some departments to the questions asked by members of the Assembly.

AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta has been made the chairman of the petitions committee that has recommended action against three top officers of the Delhi government, including the chief secretary, for allegedly stopping old age pension and obstructing working of mohalla clinics.

The AAP MLA from Burari has been appointed the chairman of government assurances committee.

AAP chief whip Dilip Pandey will chair the committee on peace and harmony, it stated.

The questions and reference committee will be chaired by Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla and AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya will head the ethics committee.

AAP leader and Rajender Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak, who is also party’s incharge of MCD affairs, has been appointed the chairman of the Delhi assembly committee on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Twenty-three assembly committees and seven department-related standing committees were reconstituted.