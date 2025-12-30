Delhi Assembly Session from Jan 5; pollution, CAG reports on DJB, city varsities to be debated

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly will re-convene on January 5, with the four-day session focussing on the pollution crisis in the national capital and scrutiny of three CAG reports, Minister Kapil Mishra said on Tuesday. The Art, Culture and Tourism minister said the government will table a proposal on pollution and table three CAG reports – one each on corruption in 'Sheeshmahal,' the functioning of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and Delhi government-run universities. The term 'Sheeshmahal' was coined by the BJP to point out the alleged opulence of the 6, Flagstaff Road residence of the ex-Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. "There is a very detailed report on the functioning of DJB till the year 2022, it has all the details of all the irregularities which caused the sewage system of the city to collapse," Mishra said at a press conference. "The CAG report on the irregularities in the functioning of universities governed by the Delhi government will be tabled, and all the corruption which occurred in the functioning of universities till 2023 will be exposed in the upcoming session," he added.

Mishra said the Assembly would examine the root causes of the perennial problem of pollution and assess past measures. "We will discuss what the previous government had done to curb the pollution. Further, we will also discuss the affidavits which were submitted in the Supreme Court and what their current status is in regards to mitigate pollution," he said. Mishra also sought the opposition's feedback on battling the city's air pollution. The minister also said that the recent suspension of a registrar and tehsildar by the Delhi government reaffirms its stance of zero tolerance for corruption. "The days of corruption are over. The previous government is not in power anymore. This is a new government, and we will not tolerate any official indulging in corruption," Mishra said.