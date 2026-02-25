Delhi Assembly sees ‘transformative’ year

New Delhi: Marking one year in office, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday presented a detailed report card of the Assembly’s achievements, describing the past year as transformative and focused on modernisation, transparency and people-centric governance.



Addressing a press conference at the Assembly premises, Gupta said, “As we complete one year in office, we are steering the Delhi Vidhan Sabha toward a new era of modernization through a series of landmark initiatives that will redefine transparency and sustainable governance.” Calling it “a moment of reflection as well as renewed resolve,” he added that the year had “fundamentally reimagined the Assembly’s role in the digital age.”

A key milestone was the full implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), making the Delhi Assembly completely paperless. The first fully digital session was held on August 4, 2025, shifting legislative work to secure online platforms. On sustainability, Gupta said the Assembly became the country’s first legislature to operate entirely on solar energy after commissioning a 500-kilowatt rooftop solar project. He announced plans to expand solar capacity to 300 KW in addition to the existing 500 KW and to increase green cover on the campus from 20 per cent to 40 per cent.

The Speaker also highlighted the strict implementation of the APMS portal for real-time monitoring of audit observations, and proposed a National Legislative Index to evaluate legislators’ performance. A “Best MLA Award” will be introduced, with rules to be tabled in the upcoming Budget session. Among other initiatives, the Assembly restored its historic premises, digitised archival speeches, set up a “Know Your Prime Ministers” book gallery, and launched youth engagement programmes, including a Political Leadership Programme. Reaffirming his vision, Gupta said, “Our mission is to ensure that the temple of democracy not only preserves its rich heritage but also leads the way in transparency and public service for generations to come.”